TWMP Midweek Update – February 21, 2024

By The Missouri Times on February 21, 2024

Watch as Scott Faughn gives his second Midweek Update of the week. Today Scott is joined by Taylor Burks, a candidate for Missouri’s Third Congressional District. Scott and Burks talk about the future of the CD 3 race, the importance of Mid-Missouri and what it will take to win in CD 3.

