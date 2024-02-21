Watch as Scott Faughn gives his second Midweek Update of the week. Today Scott is joined by Taylor Burks, a candidate for Missouri’s Third Congressional District. Scott and Burks talk about the future of the CD 3 race, the importance of Mid-Missouri and what it will take to win in CD 3.
TWMP Midweek Update – February 21, 2024
More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
- Opinion: We Must Stop Companies from Preying on Missouri Kids with Intoxicating THC Products Sold in Gas Stations and OnlineOpinion: We Must Stop Companies from Preying on Missouri Kids with Intoxicating THC Products Sold in Gas Stations and Online
- TWMP Midweek Update – February 20, 2024
- Press Release: Columbia Business leader and Navy Veteran Taylor Burks Launches Campaign For CongressPress Release: Columbia Business leader and Navy Veteran Taylor Burks Launches Campaign For Congress
- This Week in Missouri Politics – February 18, 2024
- TWMP Midweek Update – February 16, 2024
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
- Opinion: We Must Stop Companies from Preying on Missouri Kids with Intoxicating THC Products Sold in Gas Stations and OnlineOpinion: We Must Stop Companies from Preying on Missouri Kids with Intoxicating THC Products Sold in Gas Stations and Online
- TWMP Midweek Update – February 20, 2024
- Press Release: Columbia Business leader and Navy Veteran Taylor Burks Launches Campaign For CongressPress Release: Columbia Business leader and Navy Veteran Taylor Burks Launches Campaign For Congress
- This Week in Missouri Politics – February 18, 2024
- TWMP Midweek Update – February 16, 2024
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
- Press Release: Christina “Chris” Dinkins Officially Enters Race for Missouri State Senate in the 27th DistrictPress Release: Christina “Chris” Dinkins Officially Enters Race for Missouri State Senate in the 27th District
- Opinion: We Must Stop Companies from Preying on Missouri Kids with Intoxicating THC Products Sold in Gas Stations and OnlineOpinion: We Must Stop Companies from Preying on Missouri Kids with Intoxicating THC Products Sold in Gas Stations and Online
- TWMP Midweek Update – February 20, 2024
- Press Release: Columbia Business leader and Navy Veteran Taylor Burks Launches Campaign For CongressPress Release: Columbia Business leader and Navy Veteran Taylor Burks Launches Campaign For Congress
- This Week in Missouri Politics – February 18, 2024