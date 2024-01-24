Watch as Scott Faughn gives his Midweek Update. Scott is joined by President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden. Scott and Rowden talk about the current state of the Missouri Senate and what its future may look like.
TWMP Midweek Update – January 24, 2023
