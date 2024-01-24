 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – January 24, 2023

By The Missouri Times on January 24, 2024

Watch as Scott Faughn gives his Midweek Update. Scott is joined by President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden. Scott and Rowden talk about the current state of the Missouri Senate and what its future may look like.

