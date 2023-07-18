 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – July 18, 2023

By The Missouri Times on July 18, 2023

Watch as Scott Faughn gives his Midweek Update. Scott is joined by special guest Susan Klein from Missouri Right to Life. Scott and Klein talk about upcoming elections, abortion in Missouri and Missouri Right to Life in a post Roe world.

More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
More from TWMPMore posts in TWMP »