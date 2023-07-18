Watch as Scott Faughn gives his Midweek Update. Scott is joined by special guest Susan Klein from Missouri Right to Life. Scott and Klein talk about upcoming elections, abortion in Missouri and Missouri Right to Life in a post Roe world.
TWMP Midweek Update – July 18, 2023
