Watch as Scott Faughn gives his first Midweek Update of July. Scott is joined by Sen. Eslinger’s Chief of Staff Will Wheeler. Scott and Wheeler talk about a few topics, including Gov. Parson’s vetos as well as upcoming statewide and State Senate elections.
TWMP Midweek Update – July 5, 2023
