TWMP Midweek Update – July 5, 2023

By The Missouri Times on July 5, 2023

Watch as Scott Faughn gives his first Midweek Update of July. Scott is joined by Sen. Eslinger’s Chief of Staff Will Wheeler. Scott and Wheeler talk about a few topics, including Gov. Parson’s vetos as well as upcoming statewide and State Senate elections.

