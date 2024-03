TWMP Midweek Update – March 26, 2024

Watch as Scott Faughn gives his second Midweek Update of the day. Scott is joined by featured guest David Barklage. Scott and Barklage discuss the end of filing and the future of a few races.

Below are the races Scott and Barklage discussed, with timestamps.

U.S. Senate – 1:04

Missouri’s 3rd Congressional District – 3:59

State Treasurer – 8:59

Attorney General – 13:04

Secretary of State – 17:15

Lieutenant Governor – 35:11

Governor – 46:32