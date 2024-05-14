Watch as Scott Faughn continues his daily Midweek Updates during the last week of session. Today Scott is joined by Majority Floor Leader of the House Dr. Jon Patterson. Scott and Patterson talk about the House, the current Senate filibuster and the future of IP reform in the state.
TWMP Midweek Update – May 14, 2024
