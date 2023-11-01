Watch as Scott Faughn gives his first Midweek Update of November. Scott is joined by special guest guest Representative Jeff Knight. Scott and Knight talk about a variety of topics, including the 2024 statewide elections, the evolving situation with House Speaker Dean Plocher and some new legislation Knight is trying to pass.
TWMP Midweek Update – November 1, 2023
More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
- Opinion: PBMs are Not Robin Hood: A Not So Tall Tale
- Governor Parson appoints Ginger Gooch to Missouri Supreme Court
- Press Release: Assistant Attorney General Bryce Beal Announces his Candidacy for State RepresentativePress Release: Assistant Attorney General Bryce Beal Announces his Candidacy for State Representative
- Press Release: Local Cardiologist Dr. John Best Announces Candidacy for Missouri State Representative in the 128th DistrictPress Release: Local Cardiologist Dr. John Best Announces Candidacy for Missouri State Representative in the 128th District
- Press Release: Kansas City and Sedalia Building Trades Endorse Crystal Quade for Governor
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
- Opinion: PBMs are Not Robin Hood: A Not So Tall Tale
- Governor Parson appoints Ginger Gooch to Missouri Supreme Court
- Press Release: Assistant Attorney General Bryce Beal Announces his Candidacy for State RepresentativePress Release: Assistant Attorney General Bryce Beal Announces his Candidacy for State Representative
- Press Release: Local Cardiologist Dr. John Best Announces Candidacy for Missouri State Representative in the 128th DistrictPress Release: Local Cardiologist Dr. John Best Announces Candidacy for Missouri State Representative in the 128th District
- Press Release: Kansas City and Sedalia Building Trades Endorse Crystal Quade for Governor
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
- Opinion: PBMs are Not Robin Hood: A Not So Tall Tale
- Governor Parson appoints Ginger Gooch to Missouri Supreme Court
- Press Release: Assistant Attorney General Bryce Beal Announces his Candidacy for State RepresentativePress Release: Assistant Attorney General Bryce Beal Announces his Candidacy for State Representative
- Press Release: Local Cardiologist Dr. John Best Announces Candidacy for Missouri State Representative in the 128th DistrictPress Release: Local Cardiologist Dr. John Best Announces Candidacy for Missouri State Representative in the 128th District
- Press Release: Kansas City and Sedalia Building Trades Endorse Crystal Quade for Governor
More from TWMPMore posts in TWMP »