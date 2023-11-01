 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – November 1, 2023

By The Missouri Times on November 1, 2023

Watch as Scott Faughn gives his first Midweek Update of November. Scott is joined by special guest guest Representative Jeff Knight. Scott and Knight talk about a variety of topics, including the 2024 statewide elections, the evolving situation with House Speaker Dean Plocher and some new legislation Knight is trying to pass.

