Parson makes 4 appointments to various boards, commissions; fills 1 county office vacancy

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson announced four appointments to various boards and commissions and filled one county office vacancy.

Charles Atwell, of Kansas City, was appointed to the Public Defender Commission.

Mr. Atwell is Of Counsel to Foland, Wickens, Roper, Hofer & Crawford, P.C. in Kansas City, specializing in mediation and arbitration, white collar criminal defense, and discovery master. Before joining the firm, he served over 16 years in the Jackson County Circuit bench, which included tenure as the Presiding Judge over Jackson County. He also served as a special judge for both the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District and on the Missouri Supreme Court. He currently serves as co-chair of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. In 2015, Mr. Atwell received the Distinguished Counsel Award from the Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association and the H. Michael Coburn Professional Excellence Award from the Ross T. Roberts Trial Academy. Mr. Atwell holds a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Kansas in Lawrence and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Missouri-Kansas City where he graduated Cum Laude and served as a member of the Law Review.

Cathy Dean, of Kansas City, was appointed to the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners.

Ms. Dean is retired from the law firm of Polsinelli where she focused on complex commercial litigation and served as chair of the Litigation Department. She has significant courtroom experience in both state and federal courts, serving as a trial counsel in antitrust, business and commercial, and product liability cases. Previously, Ms. Dean was a law clerk for the Honorable D. Brook Bartlett of the United States District Court for the Western District of Missouri. She was appointed by Former Kansas City Mayor Emanuel Cleaver to serve on his Public Safety Task Force. She is also a former member of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City. Ms. Dean holds a Bachelor of Arts and Science in English and public speaking as well as a Juris Doctorate from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Dr. Seth Hudson, of Cape Girardeau, was appointed to the Missouri State Board of Chiropractic Examiners.

Dr. Hudson is chiropractic physician and owner of Hudson Spine & Joint in Cape Girardeau. Previously, he worked as a resident at the Jefferson Barracks Veterans Hospital in St. Louis. Dr. Hudson received the Southeast Missourian’s People’s Choice Award Chiropractor of the Year in 2017 and 2018. He currently serves on the Southeast Health Foundation Board, the American Red Cross Board of Directors, and the Lions Club of Cape Girardeau. Dr. Hudson holds a Bachelor of Science in life sciences, a pre-med degree in biology, and a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Logan University in Chesterfield.

Dr. Darren Kirchner, of Kahoka, was appointed to the Missouri State Board of Chiropractic Examiners.

Dr. Kirchner is a practicing board certified chiropractic internist at the Kirchner Chiropractic Clinic. He is a member of the American Chiropractic Association and the Missouri Chiropractic Physicians Association, serving as President from 2016 to 2018. Dr. Kirchner received the Chiropractor of the Year award by the Missouri Chiropractic Physicians Association in 2010 and the Honorary Doctor of Naturopathy award by the American Naturopathic Medical Certification Board in 2013. Dr. Kirchner holds a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Cleveland College of Chiropractic in Overland Park, Kansas, and is a Diplomate of the American Board of Chiropractic Internists.

Christy Thompson, of Hardenville, was appointed as the Ozark County Treasurer.

Ms. Thompson was the Deputy Recorder for the Ozark County Recorder’s Office. Previously, she worked in the Ozark County Treasurer’s Office. Ms. Thompson has also held the roles of teller, head teller, and loan processor with First Home Savings Bank. She helped establish the first Ozark County Relay for Life in 2004 and formed Foundation of Hope, Inc. in 2007. Ms. Thompson is a graduate of Gainesville High School.