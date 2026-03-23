Spring break is here and Jake and Rachael are still at it. On this weeks episode: Lawmakers take up major proposals on solar regulation and critical minerals, while debate over VLTs continues to build. Gov. Mike Kehoe’s proposed transit funding cuts draw concern, new audit data raises transparency questions, and state officials ramp up enforcement and messaging. Courts issue a scam warning and hand down a major ruling on marijuana licensing. Plus: income tax protests, a local government controversy, Missouri State’s NCAA run, spring activities, Royals updates, and your weekly economic snapshot. All that and more on The MoLeg Podcast.
MoLeg Podcast: S1 E10: License to Film
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