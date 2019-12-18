Missouri unemployment rate remains unchanged in November

Missouri’s unemployment rate remained unchanged in November from the previous month at 3.1 percent.

Total nonfarm jobs grew by more than 5,000 from last month, seasonally adjusted, according to the jobs report released Wednesday. In addition, Missouri added more than 37,000 jobs (1.3 percent) from November 2018.

Professional, scientific, and technical services; mining, logging, and construction; and health care and social assistance industries saw the highest job growth in November from the previous year.

Missouri’s unemployment rate was once again slightly lower than the federal rate of 3.5 percent. Notable job growth occurred in the health care and professional and technical services industries, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.