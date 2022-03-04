AIPAC to host reception celebrating American-Israeli relationship

On Monday, March 21, a large collection of Missourians are hosting a reception in Jefferson City to celebrate America’s relationship with Israel.

The event is sponsored by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and will be from 5-7 p.m. at Revel Catering located at 102 E. High Street on the second floor.

The event will feature Josh Ehrich, AIPAC’s Deputy National Outreach Director, and Shane Lesko the group’s Regional Outreach Director.

“We are grateful that Missouri has so many leaders in our federal delegation and state government who are dedicated to strengthening the U.S.-Israel relationship,” said Rich Chrismer, one of the event hosts. “Everyone on the host committee has traveled to Israel with The American Israel Education Foundation, where we have seen firsthand the importance of policies that support a strong U.S.-Israel relationship and how those policies advance America’s strategic interests as well as peace and stability in the region.”

According to their website, the mission of AIPAC is to encourage and persuade the U.S. government to enact specific policies that create a strong, enduring, and mutually beneficial relationship with our ally Israel.

AIPAC assembled a large host committee of Missourians led by Sen. Holly Rehder and including Kristen Blanchard Ansley, Aaron Baker, Keith Beardslee, Andy Blunt, Rich Chrismer, Monica Combest, Michael Hafner, Annie Harper, Keith Beardslee, Gregg Keller, Jennae Neustadt, and Scott Turk.