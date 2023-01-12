Kicking off the 102nd General Assembly, newly sworn-in lawmakers, their friends, and family gathered in the Capitol Rotunda for the 2023 Legislative Ball. The night, filled with ball gowns and suits mixed with cowboy hats and boots, started with a Grand March, where lawmakers and statewide elected officials descended the Capitol staircase with their escorts.
Photos: 2023 Legislative Ball
