Photos: 2023 Legislative Ball

By Kelton Turner on January 12, 2023

Kicking off the 102nd General Assembly, newly sworn-in lawmakers, their friends, and family gathered in the Capitol Rotunda for the 2023 Legislative Ball. The night, filled with ball gowns and suits mixed with cowboy hats and boots, started with a Grand March, where lawmakers and statewide elected officials descended the Capitol staircase with their escorts.

