Capitol Briefs: Columbia City Manager John Glascock retiring next year

After nearly two decades working for the city, Columbia City Manager John Glascock is retiring in January.

Glascock announced his retirement Thursday. The city will begin searching for a replacement in the coming months. It has not yet chosen a consulting firm to aid in its search.

“To the council, thank you for putting your trust in me and allowing me to have greater input into the direction of the city government. To all of my staff, it has been an honor to work with you and represent the city,” Glascock said. “And to the residents, thank you for allowing me to be a part of a great community that wants the best for everyone. Together, we have accomplished many great things and I am very proud of those accomplishments.”

Columbia Mayor Brian Treece applauded Glascock’s leadership and his response to the COVID-19 pandemic , as well as his work with the city’s cabinet and finances .

Glascock was named interim city manager in 2018; he has served in the position in a permanent capacity since 2019.

He served in multiple roles since beginning with the city in 2003, including director of public works, chief engineer, and acting director of water and light. Before working for the city, he spent 19 years with the Department of Transportation.