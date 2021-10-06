Cass County attorney to run for Associate Judge in 2022

Cass County resident and attorney James G. Eftink has announced he is running as a Republican for the Cass County Associate Circuit Judge, Division 4, in 2022.

“In my time as an attorney, I have represented hundreds of clients in the criminal, probate, and juvenile courts of Cass County. My primary goal will be protection of the community, and I will strictly follow the Constitution.”

As an attorney, Eftink is licensed in Missouri and Kansas and has been a practicing attorney since 2010. Throughout his career, he has had an office in Raymore and has practiced primarily in Cass County.

In addition to representing private clients, for the past six years he has had a contract with Cass County to provide representation for juveniles in the Juvenile Court. In addition, he has been a Guardian ad Litem for eight years, investigating allegations of child abuse and neglect in family court cases. Eftink has served as special public defender for the Cass County Court, representing indigent criminal defendants.

He serves on the board of directors of the Cass County Youth Court and serves as the treasurer of the Hope Haven of Cass County Domestic Violence Shelter. In the past, he has served as the President of the Cass County Bar Association and currently serves as the Vice President.

Eftink earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Saint Louis University and his law degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law. He resides in Lake Winnebago with his wife, Lauren, and their two daughters. Jim and his family attend church at Our Lady of the Presentation in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

James Eftink has hired Axiom Strategies to serve as consultants on his campaign.