Columbia Professional Firefighters endorse Taylor Burks for Congress

COLUMBIA, Mo. – On Tuesday, the Columbia Professional Firefighters, IAFF Local 1055 announced their endorsement of Taylor Burks for Congress, in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District.

Zack Privette, President of the Columbia Professional Firefighters, said, “As a Navy veteran, Taylor knows that it takes all types to keep our families safe. His experience and dedication to the public safety professionals who serve our community has shown us that he will fight for firefighters and public safety while in Congress.”

“Columbia’s Firefighters put their lives on the line every day to keep our community safe and help people in their moments of most desperate need. I believe one of our core responsibilities in government is to ensure public safety, and I am committed to supporting firefighters while they protect our homes and families. I am proud to have the support of these true public servants,” said Taylor Burks.

The Columbia Professional Firefighters represent over 90% of the men and women of the Columbia Fire Department. To learn more about the efforts of the Columbia Professional Firefighters, please visit IAFFLocal1055.org.

To learn more about Taylor Burks’ campaign please visit his website at TaylorBurksforCongress.com or to donate, visit the site linked here.