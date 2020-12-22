Dan Kleinsorge named Missouri Limestone Producers executive director

Starting in the new year, Dan Kleinsorge will lead the Missouri Limestone Producers Association as its executive director.

Kleinsorge, who serves as Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz’s chief of staff, was selected by the board of directors to step into the role of executive director on Jan. 4. He previously served as the executive director of the Missouri Farmers Care for three years.

“I am excited for this opportunity to return to association management for the Missouri Limestone Producers Association,” Kleinsorge said. “This organization has been well run for years, and the bar is set high. I look forward to working for an organization with an outstanding reputation and a mission I believe in.”

“Dan has a wealth of experience in both government and the private sector that makes him an ideal fit for our organization,” Brian Dockery, the board president, said in a statement. “We are looking forward to the new year with Dan on our team.”

Schatz said Kleinsorge has been “an integral part” of his office for the past six years.

“I couldn’t be prouder of what we have accomplished in that time,” Schatz said. “We will miss him in the Capitol, but I am glad that Missouri’s Limestone Producers will have Dan’s help in the years to come.”

Kleinsorge is a graduate of Truman State University and the Truman School of Public Affairs at the University of Missouri. He resides in Callaway County with his wife and daughter.

Organized in 1944, the Missouri Limestone Producers Association is involved in legislative matters, marketing, and community and public relations with a mission to promote and protect the interests of crushed stone operators in the state, according to its website.