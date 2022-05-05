Elaine Edgar declares campaign for state representative

Local Businesswoman and conservative activist Elaine Edgar officially kicked off her campaign for State Representative of the current 147th District that was vacated earlier this year by Wayne Wallingford who took a position in Governor Parson’s cabinet. Edgar is the owner of the highly successful SEMO Home Realty in Cape Girardeau. At her campaign kickoff, she announced to a full room that Doug Austin will be her Campaign Chairman and Jane Perry will be her Campaign Treasurer.

Edgar didn’t hold back in her speech as she highlighted several controversial issues she hopes to address. “It’s my belief that we need more true, Conservative Republicans—not more RINOs who talk like Reagan but vote like Carter,” Edgar said. “I am a strong supporter of President Trump and will fight for stronger election security. As a business owner I will NEVER vote to raise taxes on our working families, nor vote to give one penny towards illegal immigration programs. I’m 100% Pro-Life and will ALWAYS protect innocent life. As a former teacher, I know our children need to be taught “ABCs and 123s”, not divisive Critical Race Theory (CRT). I am a wife and mother who is sickened by the grooming of our children to believe gender is a myth, there’s no difference between boys and girls, men belong in women’s sports, other liberal myths being funded and supported by public institutions right here in the Home of Rush Limbaugh.”

Edgar also addressed the other candidates in the race directly, mentioning what she called “fundamental differences” between her and her opponents. “People are starting to see the stark contrasts in the candidates. I’m the only candidate that supports President Trump and his America First agenda, publicly stands against CRT, and opposes taxpayer funded pornography and gender myths in our library and schools.”

Edgar began selling real estate in 2009 and started her own real estate company, SEMO Home Realty in Cape Girardeau, in 2015. She has been active with the Southeast Missouri Board of Realtors having previously served as Secretary and Vice President.

The primary will be held on August 2nd between Edgar, Library Board Treasurer John Voss, and City Councilman Nathan Thomas. Edgar reported raising $18,126 in her first quarter.