Firefighters make endorsement in St. Louis County executive race

The local chapter of the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) has backed incumbent Dr. Sam Page in the race for St. Louis County executive.

The Professional Fire Fighters of Eastern Missouri – IAFF Local 2665 endorsed Page in the upcoming Democratic primary election, citing his “commitment to St. Louis County and its first responders.”

“As we face down the public health threat that comes with a looming pandemic, St. Louis County’s Fire Fighters and Paramedics need a County Executive that intimately understands the nuances of such a dynamic and challenging environment,” IAFF Local 2665 President Dennis J. Murray said in a letter. “Dr. Sam Page chose to place his medical practice on hold to serve the citizens of St. Louis County. His sacrifices, knowledge, and leadership could not be more appreciated and more welcomed as we collective[ly] prepare our community for the challenges that lie ahead.”

“It is commonly said that all politics are local. Nowhere is that truer than in the delivery of emergency services. … As County Executive, Dr. Page has proven his commitment to St. Louis County and its first responders. Sam’s familiarity with our community’s needs and values will be crucial in ensuring that your Fire Fighters and Paramedics have the tools we need to protect your community,” the endorsement continued.

Page faces county assessor Jake Zimmerman in the Democratic primary later this year. An anesthesiologist, Page took a leave from his practice when he was elevated to the position of county executive after the former officeholder resigned.

“The Firefighters bring a lot of boots and energy to the campaigns they support,” Richard Callow, Page’s campaign director, said. “They win elections in every part of the county. Dr. Page is very honored to have their support.”

Page reported more than $217,700 cash on hand in the latest filings. Zimmerman reported more than $643,000.

Read the full endorsement below.