Fitzpatrick announces MO ABLE program reaches 1,500 accounts

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. –Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick today announced that MO ABLE has reached 1,500 accounts, another major milestone for the program. Launched in April 2017, MO ABLE allows people with disabilities and their families to save up to $15,000 per year, tax-free, without losing federal benefits.

“Since taking office in 2019, I have worked hard to spread the word about this valuable program, growing MO ABLE 44% in my first year in office. Reaching 1,500 accounts is especially gratifying,” Treasurer Fitzpatrick said. “MO ABLE is a program that can improve the day-to-day lives of Missourians with disabilities and their families. I look forward to working with businesses to add payroll deductions for MO ABLE and working to ensure that eligible Missourians know about the life-changing benefits of this program.”

Earlier this year, Treasurer Fitzpatrick announced a partnership with the University of Central Missouri allowing employees to deposit money from their paychecks directly into their MO ABLE accounts. Treasurer Fitzpatrick continues to work with Missouri’s U.S. Congressional delegation urging their support for the ABLE Age Adjustment Act which raises the eligibility age for ABLE from 26 to 46 years-old.

Missouri’s MO ABLE program is one of the largest ABLE programs in the country.

For more information about the MO ABLE program, please visit MOABLE.com.