Fogle Kicks Off Senate Bid

In Phelps Grove Park, just a short distance from the city’s capstone university and the heart of Springfield, Representative Betsy Fogle announced her candidacy for State Senate in Missouri’s 30th District.

Fogle’s kickoff event drew a crowd of over 250 supporters and raised close to $68,000, according to current estimates, a strong launch for what’s expected to be one of Missouri’s most competitive races. In recent weeks, both Rep. Melanie Stinnett and Rep. Fogle have officially entered the race for SD 30, setting the stage for a high-profile showdown.

A lifelong Springfield resident, Fogle is a product of the city’s public schools. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Missouri State University and later a master’s in sociology from the University of Arkansas.

At her kickoff event, Fogle reflected on why she first chose to run for office in 2020:



“I worked at the Jordan Valley Health Center for 6 years and I saw first hand how gaps in the social safety net affected working class families the most.”

Since her election, Representative Fogle has become one of the most promising leaders in the House Democratic caucus. Known for her influence both within her party and on the powerful House Budget Committee, she is one of the few Democrats who has played a meaningful role in shaping the state’s budget.

In the 2025 session, she served as the ranking minority member on the Budget Committee, the Fiscal Review Committee, and the Appropriations Subcommittee for Health, Mental Health, and Social Services.

Fogle was joined on stage by Justin McCarty, President of the Central Labor Council in Springfield, as well as former House Minority Leader and former Democratic candidate for Governor, Crystal Quade. Numerous Democratic elected officials from across Missouri also attended to show their support.

“When I first called Betsy and asked her to run, I was so excited when she called back and said yes,” Quade told the crowd. “I have watched her go to Jefferson City day in and day out and fight for Springfield above all else… She has always put Springfield first.”

A consistent advocate for Missouri’s public schools, Fogle emphasized her efforts in the 2025 session to secure full funding for the state’s foundation formula. “I fight to fully fund our schools and to stop them from being privatized,” she said. “I believe that our public schools are what make this country great.”

She also highlighted the dangers of one-party dominance in state government.



“What I have seen the last 6 years in Jefferson City is that we need balance in our state government,” Fogle stated. “We live in a state with Republican supermajorities in both chambers and with every one of our statewide officeholders also being a Republican as well. When one party has that kind of unchecked power, our state suffers.”

Senate District 30, which spans nearly all of Greene County, has become a closely watched battleground district. A Democratic flip here could reshape the balance of power in the Missouri Senate.

Fogle closed her remarks with a personal message about community and service:



“I am the product of a community and of a family that believed in me enough to take a chance on me and when I win this race, I promise I will take that same chance on the next generation of Missourians.”

With both Fogle and Stinnett launching strong early campaigns, the race for Senate District 30 is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched contests in Missouri. As one of the few remaining competitive districts in the state, SD 30 could play a key role in shaping the balance of power in the Senate, and offer voters a clear choice on the direction of state policy heading into 2025.