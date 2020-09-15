Gary Marshall retiring from Missouri Corn after 34 years

Missouri Corn Merchandising Council and Missouri Corn Growers Association (Missouri Corn) CEO Gary Marshall is retiring after more than 30 years in the industry.

“Even with a transition plan in place for several years, this was not an easy choice to make,” Marshall said in a statement. “But the time is right, the organization is strong, and the board has a solid path forward. While I may not be in the office or on the road when planters are rolling next year, I will always be involved in this great industry. It has been a privilege to work for an amazing and effective organization, alongside skilled and professional staff, and with a supportive board of directors. There is no doubt this organization will continue doing great work to move Missouri’s corn industry forward.”

Marshall began his career with Missouri Corn in 1986 and took the reins as CEO two years later. During his time in the industry, he championed new markets for corn in Missouri while also playing a key role in the expansion of the state’s ethanol and renewable fuel industries.

In addition to his work with Missouri agriculture, Marshall worked on the Triazine Network, a national group of farming organizations representing crops in 40 states.

He served on the board of directors for the U.S. Grains Council and committees for the U.S. Meat Export Federation as well as the board of directors for the University of Missouri College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources (MU-CAFNR) Foundation. He also served in an advisory role on committees for Missouri congressmen, senators, and governors.

Missouri Corn Growers Association President Mike Morland praised his colleague, saying: “There is no better advocate for agriculture than Gary Marshall.”

“He’s a respected leader across the U.S. and has helped grow this organization from humble beginnings to a leading commodity association,” Morland said. “We sincerely thank Gary for dedicating his career to corn growers and appreciate the strong foundation he has built for our industry.”

Marshall’s retirement will officially go into effect in April 2021. The organization said its board of directors has begun the process of searching for a new CEO.