Governor Parson Signs SB 678, Increasing Kansas City Police Department’s Annual Budget

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – Today, Governor Mike Parson signed Senate Bill (SB) 678 into law, increasing the Kansas City Police Department’s (KCPD) budget from at least 20 percent of Kansas City’s general revenue per fiscal year to 25 percent per fiscal year.

“In Missouri, we defend our law enforcement officers who answer the call each and every day to protect and serve Missourians. We don’t defund them,” Governor Parson said. “With crime on the rise in cities across the country, we are signing SB 678 to ensure that the KCPD is receiving the necessary resources to support public safety and combat violent crime. We take pride in Missouri’s cities, but we refuse to stand idly by and allow criminals to run free. With the help of law enforcement, the business community, and local partners, we are putting shared solutions to work to combat crime in our state.”

Under current law, the City of Kansas City is required to provide at least 20 percent of its general revenue per fiscal year to the Kansas City Board of Police. With the passage of this bill, the required annual funding to the Board for the Kansas City Police Department will increase to 25% of the City’s general revenue funds per fiscal year.

“I’m grateful for Governor Parson standing with the brave men and women of the KCPD. At a time of historic high crime in Kansas City, we need to be supporting our police, not defunding them.” said State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer, the sponsor of Senate Bill (SB) 678 in the Senate.

“It was a privilege to sponsor Senator Luetkemeyer’s bill in the Missouri House,” State Representative Chris Brown said. “I will always work to support and promote law enforcement in our city. Safe streets translate to stronger communities, better schools, and a more promising business environment. However, it all starts with public safety and law enforcement.”

Senate Bill (SB) 678 features an emergency clause, and will take effect for this fiscal year.