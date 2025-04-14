Press Release: Retired Lieutenant Colonel Keith Gudehus announces candidacy for Missouri House

Edina, MO – Keith Gudehus, a retired military officer, coach, and lifelong advocate for his community, is proud to announce his candidacy for state representative. The seat is currently held by a term-limited Rep. Greg Sharpe in Northeast Missouri.

With a commitment to strengthening education, supporting veterans, and driving economic development, Gudehus is eager to bring his leadership and experience to the Missouri House as a lifelong conservative.The Republican primary is in August 2026.

“I have dedicated my life to service, both in the military and in my community, and I am ready to take that commitment to the state capitol,” said Gudehus. “The people of Northeast Missouri deserve a representative who will work tirelessly to create opportunities, protect our values, and ensure a brighter future for our families.”

A native of Edina, Missouri, Gudehus brings a wealth of experience to his campaign. After graduating from Truman State University with a degree in Business Administration, he went on to earn master’s degrees in Accounting and Educational Leadership. His career includes 21 years of service as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army, where he specialized in military financial management and leadership roles in both peacetime and combat environments. After retiring as a lieutenant colonel, Gudehus returned home to dedicate himself to his family, his community, and education—serving as a teacher, coach, and administrator in the Knox County R-1 School District. He currently operates a cow/calf ranch on his family farm.

Gudehus’s campaign is built upon three core priorities:

Promoting Economic Development: He aims to attract businesses and create economic opportunities in Northeast Missouri by focusing on workforce development, job creation, and housing solutions to empower hardworking families. Supporting Veterans & Law Enforcement: As a veteran himself, Gudehus will fight for full funding of law enforcement and the Missouri Veterans Commission, promoting policies that make Missouri a welcoming home for those who have served to keep us safe. Strengthening Education: Gudehus will work to keep schools safe and ensure they continue to serve as innovative partners in their communities. This is done by advancing policies that encourage multiple pathways to the workforce, as well as by nurturing leadership development and retention tools for high-quality administrators and teachers.

Gudehus will work for all Missourians to ensure the rights and liberties of individuals “shall not be infringed” by the government—no exceptions.

“I swore an oath to defend the Constitution. I take that very seriously and believe that serving in this new capacity can help me continue to fulfill that promise I made all those years ago.”

Beyond his professional achievements, Gudehus is a dedicated member of several community organizations, including the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4822, the American Legion Post 261, and the Knox County Community Center Board of Directors. He has been married to his wife, Jackie, for 36 years, and they are the proud parents of four daughters and grandparents to two grandchildren.

Gudehus is running as a principled leader who will bring his experience, integrity, and dedication to public service to the Missouri legislature. He looks forward to meeting with voters across the district and discussing how he can address their concerns and represent their core values in the state government.

Missouri House District 4 includes Clark, Knox, Lewis, Schuyler, Scotland, and Shelby counties and part of Adair and Monroe counties.