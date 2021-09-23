Hartzler snags Michele Bachmann endorsement

EXCLUSIVE — Former Minnesota Congresswoman Michele Bachmann has endorsed Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler in her bid for U.S. Senate.

“Over the years, Vicky and I have served together, prayed together, and strategized together,” Bachmann said. “Congress didn’t change Vicky as it has so many others, and she has faithfully represented her district. I am certain that she will be a true conservative senator for Missouri who will lead the fight to take back our country from the radical left. It’s my honor to endorse her.”

Bachmann is a former presidential candidate and a founding member of the congressional Tea Party Caucus. She served in Congress from 2007-2015.

“I am running for U.S. Senate to preserve the same conservative values, pro-life causes, and religious freedoms Michele has fought for her entire career,” Hartzler said. “I am proud to call Michele a friend and grateful for her support of my campaign.”

Hartzler is running for U.S. Senate in Missouri to replace Republican Senator Roy Blunt. Thus far, she faces Congressman Billy Long, Attorney General Eric Schmitt, former Gov. Eric Greitens, and attorney Mark McCloskey in the primary.

A social conservative, Hartzler represents a large and diverse swatch of Missouri in Congress, from the Columbia area sweeping west to just below Kansas City and down to Pittsburg and Lebanon, settling north of Springfield. Her journey to Congress came with the narrow defeat of longtime incumbent Congressman Ike Skelton. She is the second Republican woman elected to Congress in Missouri.

Unlike other candidates, Hartzler didn’t make the campaign official on cable news. Instead, she traveled back to Missouri, telling those gathered at the Frontier Justice shooting range in Lee’s Summit she was running for the open Senate seat.

Hartzler is a former home economics teacher and has a farm in Cass County along with her husband. They raise corn, soybeans, and wheat on their farm along with a cow-calf operation.

Earlier this month, Penny Young Nance, president and CEO of Concerned Women for America (CWA) announced she was backing Hartzler. Her campaign said she has also received endorsements from Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer, Tony Perkins of the Family Research Council, and Maggie’s List, a federal PAC that works to elect conservative women.