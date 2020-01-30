House passes licensing reciprocity legislation to aid military families

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri state House passed a combined pair of bills Thursday resolving professional licensing reciprocity issues with relocating military spouses.

HBs 1511 and 1452 passed through the lower chamber with a bipartisan vote of 151-2. The bills, sponsored by GOP Reps. Steve Lynch and Nick Schroer, respectively, would allow relocating military spouses to apply for an occupational license in Missouri so long as they hold valid certification from another state.

Gov. Mike Parson has voiced his support for the legislation, saying Missouri is “one step closer to eliminating [a] burden and improving the quality of life for military families living and working” in the state.

“Military spouses face considerable challenges when they relocate with their active duty partner, and finding a job in their licensed profession should not be one of them,” Parson said. “We greatly appreciate the quick action of House Speaker Elijah Haahr and Majority Floor Leader Rob Vescovo to address this important issue. We’re encouraged by the Senate’s progress as well and are hopeful that this legislation will hit my desk very soon.”

A similar bill removing prior restrictions, HB 2046, also passed Thursday with a vote of 114-38.

The bills now move to the Senate.