Press Release: Ron Fowler announces state house campaign in Blue Springs

Blue Springs, MO – Blue Springs Councilman Ron Fowler has announced his bid for the Missouri House. With District 31 Rep. Dan Stacy (R) term-limited, Fowler is seeking to keep the seat under Republican control. He will appear on the Republican primary ballot in August in hopes of continuing his candidacy into November’s general election. The district is located in Jackson County and includes Blue Springs.

“Throughout my years of public service, I have always made it a goal to listen to constituents and genuinely represent them in local government,” stated Fowler. “My plan is to take this same approach to the state level. I will be a conservative voice that answers to the will of the people.”

Fowler has served on the Blue Springs City Council (formerly the Board of Aldermen) since 1992. Additionally, he has served on the Planning & Zoning Commission, the Citizens Public Safety Commission, the Parks Commission, and the Solid Waste Planning Commission. During these roles, he has learned how to navigate local bureaucracy to achieve meaningful results for citizens. Now, he hopes to take this knowledge to the Missouri Capitol.

“With rapid inflation and small businesses struggling, we can’t afford to waste time playing games with people’s livelihoods. I promise to be a no-nonsense representative who will hold officials accountable in Jefferson City and put power back in the hands of Missourians.”

Fowler understands the importance of a thriving local economy. He plans to leverage his experience to champion policies that foster economic growth and job creation in Missouri. His commitment to supporting small businesses and removing unnecessary regulatory burdens will pave the way for a more prosperous future for all Missourians.

Fowler’s campaign platform includes passing statutes that protect property owners from runaway property tax assessments, reigning in wasteful spending, lowering taxes, and ensuring that the state is spending within its means. Likewise, Fowler believes in providing law enforcement agencies with the resources and support they need to keep our communities safe. Recognizing the importance of educational options, Fowler will advocate for policies allowing families to choose the educational setting that best suits their needs.

Fowler holds degrees in chemistry and biology from UMKC and has been a longtime engineer and manager at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant. He is a proud father of two and grandfather of five and enjoys spending time with family. Outside of the office, he can be found cycling, golfing, and enjoying all that the natural beauty of Blue Springs has to offer.

Ron Fowler has retained Axiom Strategies to serve as consultants on his campaign.