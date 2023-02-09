 Press "Enter" to skip to content

House Speaker Plocher gearing up for Lt. Governor run

By The Missouri Times on February 8, 2023

House Speaker Dean Plocher is laying the groundwork for a Lt. Governor run in 2024. In an exclusive statement to The Missouri Times Michael Hafner with the Plocher campaign stated:

“Dean Plocher is receiving encouragement and support from Missouri’s business and community leaders to run for Statewide office and is laying the groundwork to run for Lt. Governor in 2024. An official announcement will likely come after the legislative session.

Speaker Plocher will remain focused on serving the State of Missouri as the Speaker of the House and passing a strong conservative agenda that protects our constitutional freedoms, strengthens Missouri agriculture, and creates new opportunities for our small businesses and working Missourians that grow our economy.”

Plocher has a combined $1.2 m cash-on-hand, as of last campaign filings.

