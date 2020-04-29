Missouri going forward with scheduled execution in May

The Missouri Supreme Court has decided the state can continue with the scheduled execution of Walter Barton, a man convicted of first-degree murder, next month.

The state’s highest court denied a petition for a writ of habeas corpus as well as a motion for a stay of execution for Barton. He is set to be put to death on May 19.

Both petitions were denied on Monday with the court declaring Barton did not have adequate evidence to support his claims.

Barton was convicted in the 1991 slaying of 81-year-old Gladys Kuehler. Kuehler was found beaten, sexually assaulted, and stabbed to death. It took a number of trials before Barton was convicted in 2006.



The Missouri Supreme Court’s decision to move ahead with Barton’s execution has been noticed by a number of organizations critical of capital punishment, such as Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (MADP) and Death Penalty Action, a national group opposing executions.

According to MADP, several states have delayed executions in the past few months in deference to the coronavirus outbreak. Executions have been stayed, rescheduled, or given reprieves since the last execution was carried out in Alabama on March 5.

Fifteen of these halted executions were in Texas and Ohio, MADP said.

“Even Texas and Tennessee courts have recognized that executions are a drain on government resources,” Abraham Bonowitz, co-Director of Death Penalty Action, said in a statement. “Especially as the COVID-19 pandemic is exploding in prisons across the country, we urge Gov. Parson to grant an immediate reprieve to Mr. Barton.”

While Barton’s is indeed one of only two executions still scheduled before June — there is one in Texas slated for May 13 — not all of the cancelations have been a direct result of the virus, according to Death Penalty Information Center (DPIC) Executive Director Robert Dunham.

One Pennsylvania case was stayed based on a legal matter; another in the same state was stayed to allow further investigation.

“Holding executions during the pandemic presents really important moral and public policy issues.”

Still, other cases were delayed due to a shortage of necessary drugs or the need for death warrants to be immediately issued in some states where premature death warrants have delayed the process, Dunham said.

“Some of the stays we have seen during the coronavirus period have nothing to do with the coronavirus itself,” Dunham told The Missouri Times.

In the cases postponed due to the current health crisis, it was up to the defense team to request a delay, according to DPIC’s website. Barton’s team, however, requested a stay based on an unrelated claim that the court did not grant.

“The execution is going to be controversial, even apart from the coronavirus,” Dunham said, citing the defense’s claim that Barton suffered brain damage from injuries or strokes. “I would expect his team to file a separate motion for a stay based on how the coronavirus would affect the clemency and execution process.”

“Holding executions during the pandemic presents really important moral and public policy issues,” he said. “There is nothing about a coronavirus stay that prevents the state from carrying out the execution later when it is safe to do so.”

Missouri saw a similar case in the execution of Russell Bucklew in October 2019. In Bucklew’s case, his appeal that a tumor in his throat would make lethal injection extremely painful was overturned by the courts.

“What we see here might be a defining moment in the way Missouri is perceived nationally,” said Dunham.

Barton will be the 90th person to be put to death in Missouri since the U.S. Supreme Court reaffirmed the use of capital punishment in 1976 and the second under Parson.

EDITOR’S NOTE: For up-to-date information on coronavirus, check with the CDC and DHSS.