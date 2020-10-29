Missouri women running for office featured in 2020 election guide

Nearly 100 Missouri women are running for office this year — and they’re all featured in a new guide for voters.

The Missouri Women Election Guide highlights 99 women of all political affiliations — including third party and write-in candidates — who are running for congressional or statewide offices as well as the General Assembly. It was put together by the nonpartisan Missouri M.A.D.E.: Mobilizing And Diversifying Elections group ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

“This non-partisan guide is essential to increase women’s representation across Missouri,” Amanda Morrison, the founder and executive director of Missouri M.A.D.E., told The Missouri Times. “Women’s campaigns for public office are chronically underfunded and underrecognized, but this guide aims to fix that by highlighting the women, regardless of party, working to make our state a better place.”

The guide includes photos of the candidates as well as brief bios, platform highlights, and contact information for statewide and congressional candidates. Those running for state House and Senate are featured in the guide with headshots, district numbers, and party affiliations.

For those running for the state legislature, “voters can find out whether a woman is running in their local race and use the guide as a starting point for further education.”

Missouri M.A.D.E. does not endorse candidates but put together the guide to “showcase” those running.

“The guide is also meant to excite Missourians about the incredible slate of women candidates running at the national, state, and local level to represent our state,” Morrison said. “Reading through the guide and seeing 99 photos for the candidacies of 99 unique and passionate women is inspiring and empowering.”

Missouri M.A.D.E. was founded in 2018 and offers training programs, events, and other resources for women candidates. According to its mission statement, the group “envisions a state and nation where women — especially Black, trans, LGBTQ+, poor, rural, and other marginalized women — are equally represented in elected office in local, state, and federal levels of government.”

