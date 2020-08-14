MoDOT takes the next step to building a new Buck O’Neil Bridge

JACKSON/CLAY COUNTIES, Mo. — After an extensive and exhaustive evaluation process, the Missouri Department of Transportation has developed a list of qualified design-build teams to compete for the contract to build a new U.S. Route 169 Buck O’Neil Bridge. Each of the teams come from a diverse mix of experienced local and national companies who submitted exceptional proposals.

“We are excited about the interest we have received in the project. Five teams have been selected to compete for the contract to oversee the design and construction of this bridge project,” said MoDOT Project Director Mary Miller.

The following teams (in no particular order) were selected to further develop their proposals on the project:

· American Bridge/Parsons Team

· Lunda Construction Co.

· Massman-Clarkson, a joint venture

· Traylor Ames Joint Venture

· The Walsh Design-Build Team

Design-build projects combine both the design and construction phases into one contract. The selected contract team completes the design and construction in parallel instead of in succession, which saves time and resources.

From this group, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission will select a best-value proposal from a design-build team to deliver the project. The selection is expected in February 2021, with construction beginning later that year.

The John Jordan “Buck” O’Neil Memorial Bridge (formerly the Broadway Bridge), is a triple arch bridge carrying U.S. 169 over the Missouri River, and serves as a key regional connection between downtown Kansas City and communities north of the river.

While safe, the bridge is nearing the end of its projected lifespan. Opened in 1956, the bridge recently celebrated its 60th year of operation.

Since that time, neighborhoods and communities on both sides of the bridge have changed significantly and now nearly 50,000 vehicles use the bridge daily.

“Thank you to everyone who expressed interest and put in the time and effort to deliver a SOQ for consideration,” Miller added.

For more information on the U.S. Route 169 Buck O’Neil Bridge, please visit the project webpage available at: https://www.modot.org/buck-oneil-bridge-project.