MOGOP releases unofficial results of the Congressional District Conventions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Republican Party has released the unofficial results of the Congressional District Conventions to select delegates to the Republican National Convention and nominate presidential electors.
Based on the results of Missouri’s presidential preference primary on March 10, all delegates are bound to President Donald Trump.
The results are unofficial until the State GOP receives certification from each convention, a process which may take several days to complete.
Please note: 27 additional national delegates will be selected at the State Convention in June. The State Chairman, National Committeeman, and National Committeewoman will also serve as delegates. In total, Missouri has 54 national delegates—54 bound to President Donald Trump.
The results by Congressional District:
Congressional District 1
Delegates
Taunia Mason
Nana Agyeman-Graham
June Schmidt
Alternates
Annie Daub
Diana Turner
Mary Beth Engler
Elector
Maureen O’Gorman
Congressional District 2
Delegates
Mark Harder
Patti Carroll
Barbara Hall
Alternates
Russell Dahmer
Mary Catherine McElhone
Thomas Wilsdon
Elector
Penny Henke
Congressional District 3
Delegates
Ron L. Fitzwater
Carol Wessel Boyer
Jim Berberich
Alternates
Robert Onder MD
Frank Eggering
David Henson
Elector
Sherry Kuttenkuler
Congressional District 4
Delegates
Rep. Dean Dohrmann
Sen. Sandy Crawford
Tom Mendenhall
Alternates
David Kelsay
Rep. Michael Haffner
Susie Pollock
Elector
Bill Kartsonis
Congressional District 5
Delegates
Jerry Nolte
Mark Anthony Jones
Rod Walsh
Alternates
Jennifer Finch
Steve Solomon
Sandra Clark
Elector
Dan Hall
Congressional District 6
Delegates
Rosie Privitera Biondo
Harry Roberts
Dagmar Wood
Alternates
Tim Lambing
Jason soseman
Jackie Clarke
Elector
Senator Daniel Hegeman
Congressional District 7
Delegates
William Dane Roaseau
Linda K. Uselmann
Speaker Elijah Haahr
Alternates
Thomas J. Martin Jr.
Ralph Ray Schell
Cathryn JoAnn Loy
Elector
Ron Richard
Congressional District 8
Delegates
Ray Rehder
David Courtway
Leann Green
Alternates
Pamela Muench
Linda Black-Thomure
Tammy Gibson
Elector
Mike Homeyer