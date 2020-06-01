 Press "Enter" to skip to content

MOGOP releases unofficial results of the Congressional District Conventions

By Press Release on June 1, 2020
   

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Republican Party has released the unofficial results of the Congressional District Conventions to select delegates to the Republican National Convention and nominate presidential electors.

Based on the results of Missouri’s presidential preference primary on March 10, all delegates are bound to President Donald Trump.

The results are unofficial until the State GOP receives certification from each convention, a process which may take several days to complete.

Please note: 27 additional national delegates will be selected at the State Convention in June. The State Chairman, National Committeeman, and National Committeewoman will also serve as delegates. In total, Missouri has 54 national delegates—54 bound to President Donald Trump.

The results by Congressional District:

Congressional District 1

Delegates
Taunia Mason
Nana Agyeman-Graham
June Schmidt

Alternates
Annie Daub
Diana Turner
Mary Beth Engler

Elector
Maureen O’Gorman

Congressional District 2

Delegates
Mark Harder
Patti Carroll
Barbara Hall

Alternates
Russell Dahmer
Mary Catherine McElhone
Thomas Wilsdon

Elector
Penny Henke

Congressional District 3

Delegates
Ron L. Fitzwater
Carol Wessel Boyer
Jim Berberich

Alternates
Robert Onder MD
Frank Eggering
David Henson

Elector
Sherry Kuttenkuler

Congressional District 4

Delegates
Rep. Dean Dohrmann
Sen. Sandy Crawford
Tom Mendenhall

Alternates
David Kelsay
Rep. Michael Haffner
Susie Pollock

Elector
Bill Kartsonis

Congressional District 5

Delegates
Jerry Nolte
Mark Anthony Jones
Rod Walsh

Alternates
Jennifer Finch
Steve Solomon
Sandra Clark

Elector
Dan Hall

Congressional District 6

Delegates
Rosie Privitera Biondo
Harry Roberts
Dagmar Wood

Alternates
Tim Lambing
Jason soseman
Jackie Clarke

Elector
Senator Daniel Hegeman

Congressional District 7

Delegates 
William Dane Roaseau
Linda K. Uselmann
Speaker Elijah Haahr

Alternates
Thomas J. Martin Jr.
Ralph Ray Schell
Cathryn JoAnn Loy

Elector
Ron Richard

Congressional District 8

Delegates
Ray Rehder
David Courtway
Leann Green

Alternates
Pamela Muench
Linda Black-Thomure
Tammy Gibson

Elector
Mike Homeyer

