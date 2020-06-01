MOGOP releases unofficial results of the Congressional District Conventions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Republican Party has released the unofficial results of the Congressional District Conventions to select delegates to the Republican National Convention and nominate presidential electors.

Based on the results of Missouri’s presidential preference primary on March 10, all delegates are bound to President Donald Trump.

The results are unofficial until the State GOP receives certification from each convention, a process which may take several days to complete.

Please note: 27 additional national delegates will be selected at the State Convention in June. The State Chairman, National Committeeman, and National Committeewoman will also serve as delegates. In total, Missouri has 54 national delegates—54 bound to President Donald Trump.

The results by Congressional District:

Congressional District 1

Delegates

Taunia Mason

Nana Agyeman-Graham

June Schmidt

Alternates

Annie Daub

Diana Turner

Mary Beth Engler

Elector

Maureen O’Gorman

Congressional District 2

Delegates

Mark Harder

Patti Carroll

Barbara Hall

Alternates

Russell Dahmer

Mary Catherine McElhone

Thomas Wilsdon

Elector

Penny Henke

Congressional District 3

Delegates

Ron L. Fitzwater

Carol Wessel Boyer

Jim Berberich

Alternates

Robert Onder MD

Frank Eggering

David Henson

Elector

Sherry Kuttenkuler

Congressional District 4

Delegates

Rep. Dean Dohrmann

Sen. Sandy Crawford

Tom Mendenhall

Alternates

David Kelsay

Rep. Michael Haffner

Susie Pollock

Elector

Bill Kartsonis

Congressional District 5

Delegates

Jerry Nolte

Mark Anthony Jones

Rod Walsh

Alternates

Jennifer Finch

Steve Solomon

Sandra Clark

Elector

Dan Hall

Congressional District 6

Delegates

Rosie Privitera Biondo

Harry Roberts

Dagmar Wood

Alternates

Tim Lambing

Jason soseman

Jackie Clarke

Elector

Senator Daniel Hegeman

Congressional District 7

Delegates

William Dane Roaseau

Linda K. Uselmann

Speaker Elijah Haahr

Alternates

Thomas J. Martin Jr.

Ralph Ray Schell

Cathryn JoAnn Loy

Elector

Ron Richard

Congressional District 8

Delegates

Ray Rehder

David Courtway

Leann Green

Alternates

Pamela Muench

Linda Black-Thomure

Tammy Gibson

Elector

Mike Homeyer