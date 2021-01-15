Moving Missouri Forward announces contributors to inauguration and bicentennial efforts

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The nonprofit Moving Missouri Forward, which has raised money to fund the 2021 Inauguration held earlier this week as well as a series of bicentennial events planned for later this year, has announced a list of contributions received.

“Governor Parson has been clear from the very beginning that this inauguration would operate with full transparency, and Moving Missouri Forward is committed to providing the public with a list of donors. MMF will use remaining funds and additional funds raised over the next few months on the approaching bicentennial celebration to be held later this year,” said James Harris, Co-Chair.

He continued, “I want to thank all of the donors who have so generously contributed a total of $369,115 to this effort. With your help, we held a very successful inauguration event and will be able to host several events commemorating the bicentennial this summer.”

A list of contributors is as follows:

$500 to $5,000

Sam & Marsha Alexander

Bewley Leasing LLC

Sherry Doctorian

Kristi Gardner

Laura Gerding

MBA State PAC

MBA River Heritage Region PAC

MBA Ozark Region PAC

MBA Mark Twain Region PAC

MBA Capitol Region PAC

Missouri Cattlemen’s Association PAC

Missouri Farm Bureau Services Inc.

Missouri Pork PAC

Missouri Soybean Association

MOSFA PAC Inc.

Kenneth & Kim Weymuth

James R. Williams LLC

Eric & Tracy Zahnd

$5,001 or more

BNSF Railway Company

Robert & Kim Brinkmann

Central Bank

Charter Communications

CHIPP Political Account

Cigna Holding Company

Terry & Cynthia Cole

Gary & Carla Grewe

Enterprise Holdings Inc. PAC

Ambassador Sam & Marilyn Fox

IMA Inc.

Missouri REALTORS

Motorola Solutions Inc.

Orscheln Management Co.

Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr. Pepper Bottling Co.

Belle Louise Hart Schmidt

David & Thelma Steward

Jeffrey & Anna Tegethoff

United Association of Journeymen & Apprentices of Plumbing & Pipefitters

United Healthcare Services Inc.

Veterans United Home Loans