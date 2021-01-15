Moving Missouri Forward announces contributors to inauguration and bicentennial efforts

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The nonprofit Moving Missouri Forward, which has raised money to fund the 2021 Inauguration held earlier this week as well as a series of bicentennial events planned for later this year, has announced a list of contributions received.
“Governor Parson has been clear from the very beginning that this inauguration would operate with full transparency, and Moving Missouri Forward is committed to providing the public with a list of donors. MMF will use remaining funds and additional funds raised over the next few months on the approaching bicentennial celebration to be held later this year,” said James Harris, Co-Chair.
He continued, “I want to thank all of the donors who have so generously contributed a total of $369,115 to this effort. With your help, we held a very successful inauguration event and will be able to host several events commemorating the bicentennial this summer.”
A list of contributors is as follows:
$500 to $5,000
Sam & Marsha Alexander
Bewley Leasing LLC
Sherry Doctorian
Kristi Gardner
Laura Gerding
MBA State PAC
MBA River Heritage Region PAC
MBA Ozark Region PAC
MBA Mark Twain Region PAC
MBA Capitol Region PAC
Missouri Cattlemen’s Association PAC
Missouri Farm Bureau Services Inc.
Missouri Pork PAC
Missouri Soybean Association
MOSFA PAC Inc.
Kenneth & Kim Weymuth
James R. Williams LLC
Eric & Tracy Zahnd
$5,001 or more
BNSF Railway Company
Robert & Kim Brinkmann
Central Bank
Charter Communications
CHIPP Political Account
Cigna Holding Company
Terry & Cynthia Cole
Gary & Carla Grewe
Enterprise Holdings Inc. PAC
Ambassador Sam & Marilyn Fox
IMA Inc.
Missouri REALTORS
Motorola Solutions Inc.
Orscheln Management Co.
Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr. Pepper Bottling Co.
Belle Louise Hart Schmidt
David & Thelma Steward
Jeffrey & Anna Tegethoff
United Association of Journeymen & Apprentices of Plumbing & Pipefitters
United Healthcare Services Inc.
Veterans United Home Loans