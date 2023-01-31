New man around town; Representative Jamie Ray Gragg

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo- There is a new man around town in Jefferson City, Representative Jamie Ray Gragg, from Ozark, Missouri.

This is Representative Gragg’s first term holding office, as he was elected to represent Christian County and House District 140 in November of 2022.

“I actually came into the politics realm late in the game, I don’t have a background in politics, but I saw that we were divided, so divided. We needed good representation in my district” said Gragg, “The Lord opened up the doors for me to be that guy to step in and represent the people here in my home”.

Gragg has stressed his want and eagerness to learn during his time holding office, starting with the problems of Public and Charter schools in Missouri.

Gragg is a part of 4 committees, Children and Families, Elementary and Secondary Education, Healthcare Reform, and Subcommittee on Appropriations- Education.

“Ultimately the reason I have here is I want to make sure when I’m done in 2-8 years I leave my District, the House, and the State in better condition than when I got into office.”

In addition to his legislative duties, Rep. Gragg is the owner and operator of his own woodworking business, “Ozark Mountain Tops and Art Works”. He has also spent many years in camping ministries as well as entertaining in Branson, MO.

Gragg’s family has resided in Christian County for more than 10 generations. He is a graduate of Ozark Public Schools and Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, MO. He has one daughter and three sons, as well as one granddaughter and two grandsons, one of which was born on the day of his interview with The Missouri Times.

To learn more about Representative Gragg you can visit the Missouri House of Representatives website, here.