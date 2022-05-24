New Poll finds Jay Wasson leads in 7th district congressional race

Jay Wasson, who has launched his congressional bid in the 7th district, is reportedly leading the crowded congressional race according to a poll released by his campaign manager, Mavis Busiek.

The poll conducted May 10-12th by American Viewpoint documents Jay Wasson is the first choice of Primary voters with 21% of the vote, followed by Mike Moon at 17% and Eric Burlison at 15%, with no other candidate in the race in double digits, and 31% of voters remaining undecided before the August 2nd Primary Election.

Randy Gutermuth, of American Viewpoint, said there are multiple indicators in the poll that show Wasson’s vote share “should outpace his opponents as the campaign progresses.”

The poll also claims that Wasson is doing a better job converting his favorable ratings. Wasson garners 49% of the vote from those who have a favorable impression of him, with Moon (41%) and Burlison (29%) taking a smaller share of their favorable voters.

Due to his father’s poor health, Wasson took over running his family’s Christian County farm when he was only 15. At age 19, he began his career as an Ozark builder and developer. Busiek said, “Twenty years ago when our state was in very bad shape, Jay Wasson took time away from his business and as a true citizen legislator became one of a small group of conservative leaders who found the votes to control spending, lower taxes, cut needless regulations, fully fund our schools, stand up for the unborn, pass Missouri’s original right to carry law and Castle Doctrine to allow us to defend ourselves and our families against violent criminals and to create an environment to grow family-supporting jobs. He did the heavy lifting for us then; he will do it for us again in D.C.”

The May 10-12th poll was of 400 likely Republican Primary voters in the ten counties that comprise the newly approved 7th congressional district and has a margin of error of 4.9% with a 95% confidence level.