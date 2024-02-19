Press Release: Columbia Business leader and Navy Veteran Taylor Burks Launches Campaign For Congress

Today, U.S. Navy veteran, Columbia businessman, and fifth-generation Missourian Taylor Burks is running to replace retiring Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer in Missouri’s 3rd Congressional District. A lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy Reserves, Taylor Burks says he is excited for the opportunity to continue Congressman Luetkemeyer’s legacy of conservative, America-first leadership.

“Mid-Missouri has been blessed to have a leader like Congressman Luetkemeyer fighting for us in Washington,” said Burks. “In Congress, I will be honored to follow in his footsteps to stand strong for Mid Missouri, secure our nation’s borders, defend our values, protect our freedoms, and put an end to the twin evils of Bidenomics and Bidenflation.”

After serving nearly eight years on active duty in the United States Navy, including three combat zone deployments, Taylor Burks joined the U.S. Navy Reserves, rising to the rank of lieutenant commander. During his service, Burks has been recognized with the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Joint Commendation Medal, two Navy Commendation Medals, and two Navy Achievement Medals.

“I believe in the promise of the USA, and that our best days are ahead. We face many challenges, but only if so we move past the career politicians and the swamp that are sucking the soul of America. I grew up on a farm, I served in the Navy, and now lead men and women in the private sector. Today, as the only candidate from mid-Missouri, I’m running for Congress to fight for our values.”

Growing up on his grandparents’ cattle farm in the Ozarks, Taylor Burks learned the meaning of family and the value of perseverance from a young age.

“When you’re raising cattle, there are no easy days, no shortcuts, and no vacations,” Taylor explained. “If you want to put food on the table, you have to work for it every day. I’m ready to show the politicians in Washington that we can tackle the national debt, solve the immigration crisis, and keep America free if we’re not afraid of a little hard work.”

Taylor and his wife, Elyse, live in Southern Boone County with their three sons. To learn more about Taylor and his campaign, visit TaylorBurksForCongress.com or to donate please visit the site linked here.