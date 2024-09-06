Opinion: Alternative to PAIN Act offers Congress opportunity to stop addiction

With over a century dedicated to improving nursing conditions and healthcare for Missourians, the Missouri Nurses Association (MONA) passionately advocates for the passage of critical legislation like the Alternatives to Prevent Addiction in the Nation (Alternatives to PAIN) Act.

The opioid crisis in Missouri is dire, with 73% of overdose deaths between 2020 and 2021 involving opioids. This crisis has persisted for far too long, and MONA is committed to preventing it from worsening by pushing for solutions that will reduce the devastating impact of addicition.

Our members have seen thousands of patients suffer from opioid addiction, often beginning with prescriptions intended to manage pain. The Alternatives to PAIN Act will help seniors access non-addictive options by ensuring non-opioid alternatives are covered under Medicare and priced the same as generic opioids.

Additionally, the Alternatives to PAIN Act eliminates the need for pre-authorization from health insurers, simplifying access to essential treatments for urgent pain. Requirements for pre-authorization complicate and delay care, worsening patient suffering. By removing this barrier, the Act ensures timely and efficient treatment, which is crucial for effective pain management.

Patients trust their healthcare providers to offer treatments that will genuinely help them, and nurses aim to protect our patients from addiction, ensuring they leave our care healthier. Opioids pose a substantial risk of addiction; indeed, according to the International Anesthesia Research Society, opioids lead to addiction in 9.2% of cases after a low-risk surgery. That’s why continuing to rely on opioids, which caused over 82,000 overdose deaths nationally in 2021, is unacceptable. We should be able to provide alternatives to manage pain where possible.

It is particularly crucial to focus on seniors when addressing opioid addiction. Older adults are often prescribed opioids for pain management post-surgery, making them vulnerable to addiction and its severe consequences. Non-opioid alternatives are especially beneficial for seniors, as they reduce the risk of dependency and the potential for adverse side effects that can complicate other health conditions common in older age.

Making sure seniors have safe and effective pain management options isn’t just important—it’s the right thing to do. That’s why it makes sense to start these efforts to educate and prioritize non-addictive non-opioid treatments by ensuring that Medicare covers them. But we can’t stop there.

The Alternative to PAIN Act is a crucial step toward improving the health and well-being of Missourians and beyond. It empowers patients with more treatment options and supports nurses in delivering the best possible care. Passing this bill is essential for a healthier, more resilient future, and we hope that Senators Schmitt and Hawley and the entire Missouri congressional delegation choose to support this bill.