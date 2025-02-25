Opinion: Healthcare isn’t helpful if no one can afford it

For nearly three decades, I have worked at Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, focused on one singular mission: helping Missourians access affordable healthcare. There has never been a higher calling for me or for our nearly 2,000 local team members – all of whom are fiercely dedicated to making this vision a reality.

That’s why for several months, Anthem has been engaged in critical negotiations with University of Missouri Health Care (MU Health Care) to keep their facilities and physicians in our network – while protecting consumers and their employers from outrageous medical costs.

Despite claiming to want to “put patients first,” MU Health Care has chosen to initiate the termination of our existing agreement and request a 39% price increase over the next three years for Anthem members across employer-sponsored and individual plans. Such demands – which equate to more than four times the current rate of inflation – are not only unprecedented, but also unsustainable for Missouri consumers and employers.

Missourians and their employers can’t afford to pay more

MU Health Care is seeking to impose a $132 million burden on Central Missouri over the next three years. That means consumers would face significantly higher co-pays and out-of-pocket expenses. How many friends, neighbors, and colleagues do you know who can afford for the cost of their healthcare to jump by 39%?

For local employers, the impact of MU Health Care’s demands would be deeply burdensome. Most employers in Missouri that offer Anthem health plans pay directly for their employees’ healthcare bills, which means MU Health Care’s price hikes would take money directly from their pockets. That means less money to invest in wages and business growth.

Keeping health care affordable and accessible

The fact is: affordable healthcare is essential, and these increases would create financial challenges for families, businesses, and the state. That’s why Anthem is offering reasonable and fair rates for MU Health Care’s services that are in line with those accepted by other health systems and would protect affordability for those we serve. We also offered MU Health Care performance-based incentives to reward them for delivering high-quality, value-based care – helping to control costs without putting an extra burden on employers, employees, and families. Unfortunately, MU Health Care has refused these offers and is instead choosing to disrupt care for thousands of Missourians and their families.

Our resolve and support for our members

Our team at Anthem will continue to work with MU Health Care to reach an agreement that maintains access to affordable care for consumers.

Anthem is prepared to assist our members with medical care options in Central Missouri and beyond should MU Health Care decide to exit our network on April 1, 2025. Our comprehensive advisory services will ensure continued access to healthcare without interruption.

Anthem is committed to keeping healthcare affordable while prioritizing the well-being of Missouri’s families, communities, and economy. As negotiations continue, our pledge is to protect the interests of all Missourians, ensuring you don’t have to choose between essential healthcare and financial stability. Together, let’s advocate to ensure healthcare stays affordable and accessible for every Missourian.