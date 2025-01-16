Opinion: Investing in Solar Energy is Investing in Working Families

As a union apprentice carpenter, I’ve always taken pride in building the structures that define our
communities. But in recent years, my work has also been about building something even more
enduring—a cleaner, more sustainable future. Working in the solar industry has not only
provided me with a stable livelihood but has also given me a sense of purpose in contributing to
an energy transition that benefits everyone.
The federal government’s investments in solar energy have been a game-changer for working
families like mine. These investments have created thousands of good-paying, union jobs in
communities across the country. They’ve enabled apprentices like me to learn cutting-edge skills,
secure financial stability, and support our families—all while playing a part in reducing carbon
emissions.
But now, there’s talk of clawing back those investments, and it’s alarming. If federal funding for
solar energy production is reduced, it’s not just a blow to the fight against climate change—it’s a
direct attack on working-class families who rely on these jobs to make ends meet.
In my own experience, working on a major project here in mid-Missouri, these investments in
solar energy provide opportunities I never thought possible. As an apprentice, I’ve been able to
learn about advanced technologies and gain skills that position me for a future in a growing
industry. This isn’t just a job—it’s a career pathway, one that allows me to provide for my family
while contributing to something bigger than myself.
Scaling back solar investments would stifle these opportunities. It would mean fewer projects,
fewer jobs, and fewer chances for apprentices like me to grow into skilled journey-level
carpenters. Worse, it would stall progress in diversifying our energy sources and leave working-
class families struggling to adapt in an economy that’s increasingly leaning toward clean energy.
Federal investments in solar energy aren’t just about infrastructure; they’re about people. They’re
about ensuring that tradespeople—many of whom have seen traditional industries decline—have
a stake in the future. They’re about giving apprentices the chance to build both their careers and
a sustainable world.
I urge our policymakers to stay the course on supporting solar energy. These investments are
more than just financial—they’re commitments to families, to communities, and to the workers
who are literally building our future.
For apprentices like me, solar energy isn’t just a job. It’s hope for a better tomorrow. Let’s not
take that away.
Krista Lorentz is an apprentice carpenter with Local 92 of the Mid-America Carpenters
Regional Council.
