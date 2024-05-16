Senate Hour by Hour Thursday, May 16

During the last two weeks of the session, The Missouri Times will bring you hourly updates of floor activity for each chamber. Below is all the activity in the Senate from Thursday, May 16.

10:00 Hour

Sen. Eigel offers an amendment to the Senate Journal.

Sen. O’Laughlin motions for the Senate to move to recess until 1:00 pm.

2:00 Hour

The Senate reconvenes a little after 2:30 pm.

Sen. Eigel rescinds his amendment to the Senate Journal.

Sen. Cierpiot offers an amendment to the Senate Journal.

Sen. Moon Motions to lay the amendment on the table. The motion fails.

Sen. Eigel inquires Sen. Brattin about the amendment.

Sen. O’Laughlin motions to have the Senate stand adjourned under the rules. The motion passes.