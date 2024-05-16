 Press "Enter" to skip to content
Missouri, flags, veterans, charity, defense, flag, state, budget, general revenue, jobs report, tax, redistricting, map, maps

Senate Hour by Hour Thursday, May 16

By The Missouri Times on May 16, 2024

During the last two weeks of the session, The Missouri Times will bring you hourly updates of floor activity for each chamber. Below is all the activity in the Senate from Thursday, May 16.

10:00 Hour

Sen. Eigel offers an amendment to the Senate Journal.

Sen. O’Laughlin motions for the Senate to move to recess until 1:00 pm.

2:00 Hour

The Senate reconvenes a little after 2:30 pm.

Sen. Eigel rescinds his amendment to the Senate Journal.

Sen. Cierpiot offers an amendment to the Senate Journal.

Sen. Moon Motions to lay the amendment on the table. The motion fails.

Sen. Eigel inquires Sen. Brattin about the amendment.

Sen. O’Laughlin motions to have the Senate stand adjourned under the rules. The motion passes.

 

More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »