House Hour by Hour Thursday, May 16

During the last two weeks of the session, The Missouri Times will bring you hourly updates of floor activity for each chamber. Below is all the activity in the House from Thursday, May 16.

10:00 Hour

Introduction of Special Guests

Points of personal privilege

11:00 Hour

Points of personal privilege

Rep. Brown moved for the adoption of the Senate Substitute of HB 2062

Multiple Representatives spoke on the bill.

Previous Question was called and voted 109 yes and 37 no.

Senate Substitute of HB 2062 was adopted.

The Senate Substitute of HB 2062 was moved to be truly agreed and passed. The bill was passed with 145 yes, 1 no, and 3 presents.

Announcements.

The House will stand in recess in 2:00 pm.

2:00 Hour

The House reconvenes at 2:30 pm.

A quorum is called. The quorum is met with 27 yes, 2 no, 98 present, and 34 no vote.

Points of personal privilege.

Rep. Knight moved for the Senate Substitute of SB 1296 for third reading and final passage.

3:00 Hour

The Senate Substitute of SB 1296 was passed with 146 yes, 0 no, 0 present and 16 non-votes.

Rep. Bromely moved for the Senate Substitute of SB 890 for third reading and final passage.

A titling amendment was offered by Rep. Hausman. The amendment was discussed by multiple representatives.

The Senate Substitute of SB 890 was moved to the calendar.

Announcements.

A motion was brought forward for the House to refuse to recede from its position on HCS SS#4 SCS SJRS 74, 48, 59, 61 & 83, A.A., and request the Senate take up and pass HCS SS#4 SCS SJRS 74, 48, 59, 61 & 83, A.A.

The motion was discussed by multiple representatives.

The motion passed with 104 yes, 45 no, 0 present and 13 non-votes.

The House adjourned until 10:00am Friday, May 17.