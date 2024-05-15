Former Governor Kit Bond endorses State Senator Lincoln Hough

Former Missouri Governor Christopher “Kit” Bond has officially endorsed State Senator Lincoln Hough in his campaign for Lieutenant Governor.

Bond has a long history in Missouri politics. He served as state auditor for a term and served two non-consecutive terms as governor from 1973 – 1977 and 1981 – 1985 respectively.

After his stints in the governor’s office, Bond served as U.S. Senator for 24 years before retiring after his fourth term, which ended in 2011.

“Lincoln Hough has committed to investing in generational infrastructure improvements for our state, fought for Missouri’s major economic industries, and protected the interests of everyday Missourians. He’s also long been a champion for seniors,” said Bond, “With this in mind, I’m delighted to endorse Lincoln Hough for Lieutenant Governor.”

Hough has spent a long time in Missouri politics as well, mostly in the Missouri General Assembly. He served three terms in the Missouri House Representatives starting in 2010, before moving to the Missouri Senate in 2018.

In the Senate, Hough has chaired the Senate Committee on Appropriations, where has passed a long list of legislation. Including tax cuts and infrastructure funding. Most notably, he was largely responsible for the planned expansion of Interstate 70.

“The endorsement of Senator Bond means a lot,” Said Hough, “he is a model for what hard work can accomplish for our state. I hope to bring the same work ethic and focus on Missourians to the Lieutenant Governors Office”.

Hough is running against fellow senator Holly Rehder in the Republican primary for Lieutenant Governor. Attorney David Wasinger is also running in the primary. State Representative Richard Brown is running in the Democratic primary.