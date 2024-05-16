Press Release: Ryan Johnson launches conservative campaign for Missouri House

RAYMORE, MO – Ryan Johnson, a lifelong conservative leader, veteran, and small business owner, has officially announced his Republican candidacy for the Missouri House of Representatives for Northern Cass County. With over 30 years of experience in business, public policy, advocacy, and military service, Johnson aims to bring principled, conservative values and real solutions to the state.

“Cass County deserves a true conservative fighter who will stand up for our values and freedoms,” said Johnson. “For too long, career politicians, like our current state representative, have failed to address the real issues facing hardworking Missourians. I’m running to be a vocal leader for our communities—to create more opportunities through education freedom and school choice, cut taxes, slash job-killing regulations, secure our elections, protect our Constitutional rights, and restore faith in government.”

Johnson’s campaign platform focuses on core conservative principles: reducing government overreach, reining in reckless spending, enhancing public safety by supporting law enforcement, defending the Second Amendment, and protecting life. As a veteran of the U.S. Army and Coast Guard, Johnson is also a staunch advocate for military families and veterans’ issues.

“We need to get the government out of the way and unleash the engine of free enterprise,” stated Johnson. “I’ll work tirelessly to create an environment where small businesses can thrive, families can keep more of their hard-earned money, and our state becomes an attractive destination for entrepreneurs, job creators, and investment.”

Johnson’s dedication to public service is evident through his roles as Cass County Commissioner, former Chairman of the Cass County Republican Party, and involvement in various local organizations. As Commissioner, he kept Cass County free and open during the COVID-19 pandemic, cut taxes, reduced spending, fully funded law enforcement, and fought against government overreach.

“The people of Cass County are my neighbors, my friends, and my family,” Johnson said. “I understand the challenges we face, because I’ve lived through them too. In the Missouri House, I’ll be a tireless champion for our values, our freedoms, and our way of life.”

A lifelong Missourian with a passion for public service, Johnson resides in Raymore with his wife, Becky, and their three children. He is a member of Abundant Life Church and remains actively involved in his community through various civic organizations.

Johnson has hit the ground running, touring the district and sharing his vision for a stronger, freer, safer, and more prosperous Missouri. As the Republican primary approaches on August 6th, he urges voters to stand with him in the fight to restore conservative leadership in Jefferson City.

Ryan Johnson has retained Axiom Strategies and Victory Enterprises to assist with his campaign.