Press Release: Economist Robert Bruette to run for state representative in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, MO – Data analyst and community leader Robert Bruette officially announced his campaign for State Representative in the 29th House District. He will appear on the General Election ballot in November as a Republican.

Bruette aims to foster economic growth, preserve constitutional rights, empower parents and students in education, raise teacher salaries, ensure fiscal responsibility, and support local businesses.

“I was inspired by recent political movements here in Missouri that have shown power still belongs to We The People,” stated Bruette. “If we work together and focus on what unites us—rather than what divides us—we can make positive change that helps everyone in our community. When we challenge the status quo and hold our leaders accountable, we can transform government to be truly representative of its population.”

It is this energy and enthusiasm that is driving Bruette’s candidacy for state representative. Bruette is building a campaign that is focused on supporting the people of Independence with a genuine voice at our state capitol, fostering a community that is resilient in the face of polarizing political pressure, and creating a collaborative effort to defend those who are unable to defend themselves and advocate on their behalf.

“I am a proud Missourian devoted to raising my four wonderful children here,” said Bruette. “My background, including a master’s in economics degree from University of Missouri, and my active involvement in my church and my community have prepared me to fight for you in Jefferson City. I know what it’s like to worry about increased bills and taxes. Unlike my opponent, I’m dedicated to cutting taxes and wasteful spending with proven conservative economic logic. If we’re expected to sacrifice to make ends meet, the government should be leading by example—not exception.”

As state representative, Bruette will be committed to lowering property taxes to help those struggling to make ends meet and keeping our streets safe by supporting first responders and equipping them for success.

Bruette resides in Independence with his wife, Naomi, and their four children. To learn more about the campaign, please visit www.BruetteForStateRep.com.