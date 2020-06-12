Opinion: Trump committed to justice and prosperity for the black community

Political activists who destroy minority-owned businesses represent the antithesis of the Black community, especially as the rule of law is so crucial to maintaining peace and security on our streets.

In direct contrast to the rioters and looters who have exploited George Floyd’s death and are calling for the defunding of our police departments, the president is planning on presenting a reform plan that will hold police officers accountable when they violate the civil rights of citizens while also standing by law enforcement to help him maintain the rule of law in America.

Almost immediately after concerned citizens began demonstrating, President Trump publicly addressed the despicable actions by police officers against Floyd, reassuring the country that his administration would ensure swift justice is served in the case.

At the same time, the president also recognized the danger posed by rioters who were eager to capitalize on Floyd’s death and drew a sharp contrast between meaningful reform and the absurd demands to dismantle the police. “I stand before you in firm opposition to anyone exploiting this tragedy to loot, rob, attack, and menace,” he promised at the time, arguing that “healing, not hatred; justice, not chaos are the mission at hand.”

That call for law and order was not merely a symbolic gesture. When some of America’s mayors and governors refused to protect their own citizens from the mob, President Trump issued a stark warning to public officials who were dodging their responsibilities: “If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them.”

America can’t have meaningful reform without law and order, for there is no possibility of structural change in a country that surrenders to anarchy. Antifa and the other extremists actively undermine the cause they are using as an excuse for their vicious attacks.

To make matters worse, the rioters who claim to support Black lives are openly tarnishing the legacies of exemplary Black Americans who have risked their lives to defend our beloved republic.

Protesters in Washington D.C., for instance, recently vandalized the WWII memorial, spray-painting “Do black vets count?” on the side of the historic monument. Black soldiers from the National Guard have also been targeted, taunted, and harassed by protesters in recent days — a clear example of blatant hypocrisy among many so-called “Black Lives Matter” activists.

Thankfully, President Trump won’t let the despicable actions of rioters impact his proven commitment to the Black community. For the past three and a half years, his administration has reformed our criminal justice system, abolished unfair federal sentencing guidelines, implemented economic initiatives to spur job growth in minority communities, and much more.

Clearly, Black Americans matter more to President Trump than they do to the criminal who vandalized our memorials and robbed Black-owned businesses. Unlike the Democrats siding with the rioting anarchists, Donald Trump will never forsake the interests of communities that have long been betrayed by the radical left.