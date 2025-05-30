Opinion: Trust Parents: School Choice Is the Right Path Forward

School choice is an issue that has been gaining momentum in recent months, and for good reason. There is truly nothing more important than setting our children up for success.

At Missouri Century Foundation, we support the idea of free markets – limited intervention is essential, and we should be trusting our community members to make decisions that are best for them. School choice is an issue that is no different. There is no reason that the decision of what school a child should attend would make sense to be put in the hands of anyone other than their parents – not bureaucrats and not government systems.

This is because parents know their children and their needs better than anyone else. They have watched their children grow and seen how they learn best, whether that be with special one-on-one attention, in smaller group settings or in traditional public schools.

Unfortunately, not every family is lucky enough to have the means to send their children to alternative education options outside of the public school that is sanctioned by their zip code. Some families simply cannot afford the extra financial burden that comes with private school tuition, tutoring or other education support for their children.

As a result, many of our children are struggling. Test scores have been dropping across the country, and for these families who do not have any other options for their kids, it can feel hopeless.

Thankfully, there is a solution on the table in Congress that would make nationwide school choice a reality. The Educational Choice for Children Act (ECCA) would provide $10 billion in annual tax credits for taxpayers, allowing individuals and businesses to donate to non-profit scholarships so parents can send their children to the school that is best for them. Scholarships can be used for anything from tuition to fees, books, online materials, and tutoring – all things that will set our children on the best paths toward success.

This legislation is exactly what parents need today. The importance of the opportunity to ensure their children have the brightest futures cannot be overstated.

In Missouri, we are lucky to have already had success on the school choice front at the state level. With the enactment of the Missouri Empowerment Scholarship Accounts Program, Missouri lawmakers have shown a willingness to prioritize this issue, as they should. Because of this progress, I can confidently say that Missouri students and parents are well positioned to benefit from expanded options provided by the ECCA. We are ready to welcome school choice legislation with open arms.

Momentum around this legislation is building – President Trump himself even has recently expressed his support. There has been momentum for the ECCA as it passed in the House thanks to Congressman Jason Smith’s (R-MO-08) leadership, and I hope to see similar success for the legislation coming out of the Senate. I encourage lawmakers to work to get the ECCA across the finish line this year for Missouri’s students who need it most.