Opinion: Why Missouri Needs the Nuclear Tax Credit

Just weeks ago, Missouri took a major step forward on energy policy. With strong bipartisan support, lawmakers passed the Nuclear Clean Power Act, clearing the way for new nuclear energy projects and modernizing how utilities recover the costs of construction, with guardrails in place through the Missouri Public Service Commission.

This moment couldn’t come soon enough. Missouri is facing a surge in electricity demand, driven by population growth, industrial expansion, and the rise of energy-intensive data centers. The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City reports that energy investments in manufacturing and technology are accelerating across the region. Missouri’s economy is growing, and it will need power to keep up.

Nuclear energy offers a rare combination of reliability, scalability, and environmental responsibility. It’s carbon-free and runs around the clock, regardless of weather or season. And Missouri already knows how to do it right. The Callaway Energy Center, which has been operating safely since 1984, provides 14% of the state’s electricity and supports over 700 high-paying jobs. It also delivers millions in tax revenue for schools, roads, and local services.

But one plant alone can’t meet the needs of a growing, 21st-century Missouri. That’s why Ameren Missouri (the electricity provider for much of the state) has proposed adding up to 1,500 megawatts of new nuclear capacity by 2045, enough to power more than a million homes. These are the kinds of investments that will keep energy prices stable, attract new industries, and keep jobs here in Missouri.

Still, there’s a catch. Key support for these projects depends on a federal policy known as the 45U tax credit, which helps keep nuclear energy affordable for consumers. Unfortunately, some in Washington are now proposing to roll back that credit—just as states like Missouri are poised to take the next step. That would be a mistake.

Thankfully, the U.S. House has taken action to preserve the credit in the latest reconciliation bill, which passed with support from President Trump. Now it’s the Senate’s turn to finish the job. Keeping the 45U credit in place isn’t about subsidizing utilities—it’s about securing Missouri’s energy future and ensuring the power stays on when we need it most.

At the same time, Missouri’s universities are helping drive innovation in nuclear technology. The University of Missouri’s building the NextGen MURR research reactor to expand the state’s leadership in medical isotope production, while Missouri S&T in Rolla continues to train the engineers and scientists who will lead the next wave of nuclear development. This is a state that’s not just following national energy trends—we’re helping shape them.

Nuclear power is also vital for keeping electricity prices in check. Natural gas and coal markets are subject to international price swings and supply shocks, and renewable sources like wind and solar are important but inherently intermittent. Nuclear is the only carbon-free source that can provide large-scale, 24/7 power and do it economically over the long haul.

As new industries, especially electric vehicles and AI-powered tech, take root in Missouri, we’ll need more than just ambition. We’ll need reliable, affordable power to fuel that growth. That’s why nuclear must remain central to our energy strategy.

Missouri has always embraced practical, forward-looking energy solutions. From rural electrification to hydropower to building the Callaway plant, we’ve never been afraid to invest in the future. Now, with the Nuclear Clean Power Act on the books and university-led innovation underway, we’re ready to lead once again.

But for Missouri to succeed, federal policymakers must do their part. It’s time for Congress to protect the tools like the 45U credit that will allow states like ours to build the energy systems of tomorrow. Missouri is ready. Let’s keep the momentum going.