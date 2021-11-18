Capitol Briefs: Parson declares November Adoption Awareness Month

Gov. Mike Parson recognized November as Adoption Awareness Month in Missouri, seeking to educate the public about adoptive families and ways to support them.

Parson’s proclamation coincides with National Adoption Month, which was first recognized in 1995. National Adoption Day, an effort to raise awareness of children awaiting adoption and in foster care, will take place Saturday.

There are nearly 1,600 children awaiting adoption in Missouri, according to the Governor’s Office.

“As we enter the holiday season and Missourians prepare to enjoy quality time with their friends, family, and loved ones, we are reminded of the need to support the children in our state that may lack a stable home or loving family,” Parson said. “Every child needs and deserves to be loved and cared for by a family of their own. This November during Adoption Awareness Month, we encourage Missourians to consider adoption and to always support adoptive families. We must open our hearts, our homes, and our lives to these special children that ask only for a family.”

Missourians who are at least 21 years old and are in good health, have a stable income, complete background checks, and are willing to participate in a training and assessment process may be eligible to become an adoptive parent.

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt , an adoptive parent and co-chair of the Congressional Coalition of Adoption, co-led a resolution this week recognizing November as National Adoption Month.

More than 120,000 children are awaiting adoption across the U.S., according to the organizers of National Adoption Day.