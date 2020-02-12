Parson makes 8 appointments to various boards, commissions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Today, Governor Mike Parson announced eight appointments to various boards and commissions.

Neal Bredehoeft, of Alma, was appointed to the Clean Water Commission.

Mr. Bredehoeft is the President and Financial Manager of Bredehoeft Farms, Inc., his family’s century farm located in Lafayette and Saline counties. Previously, he served on the Alma Cooperative Board of Directors. Mr. Bredehoeft is a former member and President of the Missouri Soybean Association Board. He also served nine years on the American Soybean Association (ASA) Board of Directors. During his time with ASA, Mr. Bredehoeft served as both President and Chairman, helping influence agriculture policy such as the Farm Bill, biodiesel legislation, trade issues, and international soybean marketing. In 2004, he also helped form the United States Soybean Export Council, serving as the first Chairman in 2005. Mr. Bredehoeft holds a Bachelor of Science in animal husbandry from the University of Missouri-Columbia College of Agriculture.

John Clark Hemeyer, of Ralls County, was appointed to the State Lottery Commission.

Mr. Hemeyer retired from law enforcement in 2012, having most recently served as a part-time detective with the Ralls County Sheriff’s Office. Previously, he served as the Cole County Sheriff for 18 years. Mr. Hemeyer has advanced training in criminal justice from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Sheriff’s Academy, and the National Sheriff’s Academy, among others. He is the current President of the Ralls County Electric Cooperative Board of Directors and a member of the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives Legislative Committee. Mr. Hemeyer holds a Bachelor of Science in psychology from Lincoln University in Jefferson City and a Master of Science in criminal justice administration from the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg.

Gregory Hoberock, of Washington, was appointed to the University of Missouri Board of Curators.

Mr. Hoberock is CEO and Chairman of the Board of hth companies, inc. He has been with hth since 1984, previously holding the roles of General Manager and President. Mr. Hoberock is a member of Associated Builders and Contractors, serving as President of the Construction Legal Rights Foundation. He has served as a member of the State Technical College of Missouri Board of Regents since 2018. He is also a member of Associated General Contractors, the Washington Town and Country Fair Board, and the Washington School District WINGS Foundation Board. Mr. Hoberock holds a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry from the University of Missouri, Columbia.

Lydia Hurst, of Tarkio, was appointed to the Northwest Missouri State University Board of Regents.

Ms. Hurst is an assistant manager at the Tarkio Flower Mill and a partner of Hurst Farms, her family row crop farm specializing in corn and soybeans. She currently serves on the Tarkio R-1 School Board and is also a member of the Mule Barn Theatre Guild and the East Atchison Booster Club. Ms. Hurst holds a Bachelor of Science in marketing from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

Rick Kegler, of Ballwin, was appointed to the Drug Utilization Review Board.

Mr. Kegler is a Managed Market Liaison for Otsuka Pharmaceuticals. Previously, he worked as a Hospital Account Manager for Otsuka and as a Senior Clinical Specialist for Genentech in St. Louis. He is a Registered Pharmacist in Missouri and a member of the St. Louis, Missouri, and American Societies of Health-System Pharmacists. Mr. Kegler holds a Bachelor of Science from St. Louis College of Pharmacy, a Master of Business Administration from St. Louis University, and a Doctor of Pharmacy from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in Boston.

Dr. Lisa J. Pierce, of Fulton, was appointed to the Drug Utilization Review Board.

Dr. Pierce is an Assistant Professor of Clinical Family and Community Medicine at the University of Missouri-Columbia. She is also the current Medical Director of MU Family Medicine with Fulton Family Health and operates her own private practice in Fulton. Dr. Pierce has been awarded as a Fellow with the American Academy of Family Physicians and received the Fulton Public Schools David White Outstanding Service in Education Award. She is a current member of the American Academy of Family Practice and the American Medical Women’s Association. Dr. Pierce completed the Integrated Premedical-Medical Program at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and completed the Family Medicine Residency Program at the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Dr. Laura A. Rauscher, of Foristell, was appointed to the Committee for Professional Counselors.

Dr. Rauscher is an Assistant Professor of Counseling and Education and the Current Director of Field Experience for the Counseling Department at Missouri Baptist University. She has held faculty positions with multiple other Missouri universities and owns her own private practice in O’Fallon with a focus on child and adolescent clients. She is a member of the American Counseling Association, American Counseling Association of Missouri, and the Missouri Mental Health Counselors Association, among others. Dr. Rauscher holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology, Master of Education with an emphasis in counseling, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Education with an emphasis in counseling from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

Robin Wenneker, of Columbia, was appointed to the University of Missouri Board of Curators.

Ms. Wenneker is the Managing Partner of CPW Partnership, a family-owned property management company. She is a former President of the Univeristy of Missouri-Columbia’s College of Agriculture Food and Natural Resources Foundation and a current member of the Griffiths Leadership Society for Women. Ms. Wenneker has been a member of the Coordinating Board for Higher Education since August 2019. She also currently serves on the Assistance League of Mid-Missouri’s Philanthropy Committee, the Children’s Grove Board of Directors, and the Board of Commissioners for both the Columbia Housing Authority and the Columbia Community Housing Trust. Ms. Wenneker holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Missouri-Columbia and a Master of Business Administration from Washington University in St. Louis.