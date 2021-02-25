Parson proclaims National FFA Week in Missouri with tractor ride to Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson joined a nationwide celebration by proclaiming National FFA Week in Missouri Thursday — while driving a tractor to the Capitol.

“Missouri agriculture has a bright future, and you can see that in action through our FFA members,” Parson said. “Living and working on a farm is one of my greatest honors, and the first lady and I continue to look to these young leaders to move the agriculture industry forward for generations to come.”

Parson rode his John Deere tractor from the Governor’s Mansion to the Capitol for the third year in a row, with Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe joining him in the annual tradition for the first time.

“The passion our FFA students bring to Missouri agriculture is exciting,” Missouri Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn said. “Their enthusiasm brings the promise of a strong and vibrant future for agriculture. FFA develops solid leaders who grow stronger communities, and this strengthens agriculture in every corner of our state. I’m proud to stand with these young leaders and advocate for them each day.”

Missouri is home to nearly 26,000 FFA members.

