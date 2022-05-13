Patterson makes Kansas City contender for World Cup

Kansas City, Missouri is one step closer to becoming a host site for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the world’s most watched sporting event. Today, the Missouri House passed SB652, carried by Rep. Jon Patterson R of Lee’s Summit, which could bring $1 billion of economic opportunity to Missouri and the Kansas City Metro Area.

“I think with this bill we’ve shown the organizers of the World Cup that Kansas City and Missouri, as a whole, are ready to shine on the world stage,” Patterson said. “I’m very hopeful by being the first state to do this that we will be awarded a host site for 2026.”

Bringing the FIFA World Cup to Kansas City would have a vast economic impact on our entire state. Both parties in the Missouri House joined together to pass SB652 by a vote of 141-5.